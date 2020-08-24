Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, mild

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and mild Friday night. Lows in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Warm, sunny. High: 85, Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly sunny, showers late. High: 77, Low: 55

Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 66, Low: 49

Tuesday: Showers end early. High: 64, Low: 51

Wednesday: Sunny, cool, chilly. High: 63, Low: 48

Thursday: Sunny, chilly. High: 56, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 57, Low: 43


