Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, pleasant overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and pleasant overnight. Low in the lower 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Monday: Mainly dry, clouds increase. High: 85, Low: 66

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, storms early. High: 87, Low: 67

Thursday: Sunny, warm, storms south. High: 83, Low: 67

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 90, Low: 73

Saturday: Hot, humid. High: 93, Low: 76

Sunday: Heat index around 100-105. High: 95, Low: 74



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Italian Americans call for peace, threaten 'war' after protesters target Columbus statue
Illinois reports 965 new COVID-19 cases
Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses
Baseball returns to Chicago's Wrigley Field, but no fans allowed
3 friends 'massacred' while preparing to fish at Florida lake
Chicago Heights police-involved shooting under investigation
13 shot after large fight in Peoria
Show More
53 shot, 8 dead in Chicago weekend violence so far
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies, he says
Some NY bars get creative to comply with new mandate
Little dog leads firefighters on chase through busy freeway
Head of Chicago police union turns to Trump for help with 'chaos' in city
More TOP STORIES News