Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, quiet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and quiet Wednesday night. Lows in the 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 87, Low: 61

Friday: Sunny, warmer. High: 88, Low: 65

Saturday: Hot with storms late. High: 89, Low: 71

Sunday: Storms possible early. High: 84, Low: 73

Monday: Sunny, dry, nice. High: 81, Low: 69

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 76, Low: 69

Wednesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 82, Low: 65


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
