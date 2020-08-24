Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, winds diminish Saturday night

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear, winds diminish Saturday night. Lows in the 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny, mild, 60s by the lake. High: 72, Low: 62

Monday: Few showers. High: 70, Low: 54

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 74, Low: 55

Wednesday: Rain at night. High: 76, Low: 56

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 67, Low: 48

Friday: More showers. High: 60, Low: 46

Saturday: Few showers. High: 63, Low: 47

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Veteran Hometown police officer killed while investigating crash
Chicago rally, march to Federal Plaza to remember victims of police violence
Where will MLB All-Star Game be played? Pritzker offers to step up to the plate
Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack
Albany Park shooting: Off-duty CPD officer shoots intruder while wife shields baby: prosecutor
IL reports 2,839 new COVID cases, 13 deaths
Joliet hit and run driver in custody; accused of injuring 2 women
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Chicago State University now open
Teen suicide survivor shares recovery on TikTok
Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game
Loyola expected to promote Drew Valentine as new coach
Bronzeville's Mercy Hospital to remain open under new deal
More TOP STORIES News