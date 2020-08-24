Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, a few evening showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers Monday night. Lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Showers and torms. High: 75, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 64

Thursday: Sunny and very warm. High: 88, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 64

Saturday: Sunny, warm, nearly perfect. High: 83, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 81, Low: 58

Monday: Much cooler, partly cloudy Labor Day. High: 70, Low: 59


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago budget shortfall estimated to be $1.2B, mayor says
Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions
CTA hiring for multiple positions amid COVID-19
Man fatally shot at Lumes Pancake House ID'd
Mentoring program helps young girls live their best lives
Doctors, advocates call for more colon cancer screenings
Murder down 50% following CPD reorganization, officials say
Show More
Candidate draws criticism over meme about Wisconsin shooting
Crews resume search for 32-year-old, presumed drowned
Zoom Thanksgiving? Summer of COVID could give way to bleaker fall
3-year-old girl in Taiwan swept up in wind by kite
IL reports 1,668 new COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News