Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, a few evening showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers Monday night. Lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s.
Tuesday: Showers and torms. High: 75, Low: 60
Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 64
Thursday: Sunny and very warm. High: 88, Low: 59
Friday: Sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 64
Saturday: Sunny, warm, nearly perfect. High: 83, Low: 66
Sunday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 81, Low: 58
Monday: Much cooler, partly cloudy Labor Day. High: 70, Low: 59
