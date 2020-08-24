Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold Monday night. Lows in the mid-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 31, Low: 16

Wednesday: Sunny, quiet. High: 33, Low: 26

Thursday: Wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 17

Friday: Partly cloudy, arctic air arrives. High: 18, Low: 6

Saturday: Bitter cold, mostly cloudy. High: 10, Low: -3

Sunday: Very cold, wind chill down to -20. High: 5, Low: -7

Monday: Stays very cold. High: 6, Low: -6

