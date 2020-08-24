Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and breezy Monday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, mild. High: 40, Low: 31

Wednesday: More cloudy, mild. High: 41, Low: 19

Thursday: Sunny with a chilly start. High: 38, Low: 20

Friday: Plenty of sun. High: 39, Low: 33

Saturday: Rain/mix early. High: 42, Low: 25

Sunday: Sunny, thaw continues. High: 43, Low: 34

Monday: Mostly sunny, rain at night. High: 40, Low: 26

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Pritzker signs police reform bill
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
IL reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman
East Garfield Park youth program releasing Black History Month album
Boys, 13 and 14, charged in armed carjacking
Show More
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Chicagoans reflect on loss, hope as US marks 500K COVID deaths
Big thaw brings big risks, from falling ice to more collapses
Teen, 2 others ID'd after 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash
Daft Punk splits up after 28 years
More TOP STORIES News