Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and chilly Sunday night. Lows in the upper teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow after 3 p.m. High: 34, Low: 29

Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow diminishes early. High: 31, Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 28, Low: 11

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 25, Low: 8

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 28, Low: 21

Saturday: Breezy and cloudy. High: 31, Low: 25

Sunday: Mix to rain High: 36, Low: 32

