Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, cold Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast and cold Monday with some peaks of sun. Highs reaching 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 30, Low: 27

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 37, Low: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 41, Low: 31

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow late. High: 42, Low: 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 35, Low: 24

Saturday: Slightly colder. High: 28, Low: 17

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 27, Low: 21

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
