Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, dry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, dry and chilly Friday night. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Saturday: Showers, storms late. High: 63, Low: 41
Sunday: Gradual clearing. High: 51, Low: 30
Monday: Sunny and mild. High: 65, Low: 50
Tuesday: Windy, clouds increase. High: 64, Low: 36
Wednesday: Sunny but much colder. High: 46, Low: 27
Thursday: Quite chilly. High: 42, Low: 24
Friday: Still dry. High: 48, Low: 34
