Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, dry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, dry and chilly Friday night. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Showers, storms late. High: 63, Low: 41

Sunday: Gradual clearing. High: 51, Low: 30

Monday: Sunny and mild. High: 65, Low: 50

Tuesday: Windy, clouds increase. High: 64, Low: 36

Wednesday: Sunny but much colder. High: 46, Low: 27

Thursday: Quite chilly. High: 42, Low: 24

Friday: Still dry. High: 48, Low: 34

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL expanding COVID vaccination effort as virus metrics tick up
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
'Chemical compounds' being 'safely removed' from Streeterville high-rise: CPD
2 charged in deadly Bridgeview shooting outside Secretary of State facility
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
Security guard shot at Brighton Park Home Depot in coma, family says
Show More
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57
South Side native wows American Idol judges with help from Marvin Gaye
Gary to keep mask mandate as IN ends advisory next month
WATCH: Rocket debris lights up skies over Pacific Northwest
More TOP STORIES News