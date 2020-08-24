Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, few light showers Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with a few light showers Sunday night. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers. High: 62, Low: 40

Tuesday: Cool. High: 57, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 50, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 53, Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy, still cool. High: 56, Low: 41

Saturday: Few PM showers. High: 55, Low: 40

Sunday: Dry, milder. High: 61, Low: 43

