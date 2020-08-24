Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, light rain Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures will remain below average Tuesday, but conditions will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, light rain at night. High: 55, Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers at night. High: 60, Low: 47

Thursday: Warm and windy. High: 76, Low: 64

Friday: Showers and storms, temperatures drop. High: 68, Low: 39

Saturday: Colder, breezy. High: 52, Low: 42

Sunday: Cold with PM showers. High: 49, Low: 39

Monday: Rain ends early. High: 51, Low: 34


