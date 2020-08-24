Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, light snow possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with light snow possible Thursday night. Lows in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Partly cloudy, flurries. High: 35, Low: 27

Saturday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 25

Sunday: mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 32, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry. High: 31, Low: 22

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 33, Low: 24

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 38, Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 40, Low: 22

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IRS says some eligible taxpayers won't get 2nd payment
2 from Chicago suburbs among those arrested in DC
Capitol Police rejected offers of help to quell mob, chief resigning
Many see stark difference in police treatment of Trump mob, BLM protesters
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Ted Cruz tells why he still opposed Biden win in exclusive interview
IL surpasses 1M COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic
Show More
Oak Park café targeted in apparent hate crime, police say
Ever had Detroit-style pizza? Watch this!
'Hitler was right on one thing,' new Illinois congresswoman says
PROGRAM NOTE: 'Jeopardy!' pre-empted episodes to air Friday afternoon
Trump condemns Capitol riot, says transition with Biden will be orderly
More TOP STORIES News