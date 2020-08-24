Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, light snow possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with light snow possible Thursday night. Lows in the mid-20s to low 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Partly cloudy, flurries. High: 35, Low: 27
Saturday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 25
Sunday: mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 32, Low: 23
Monday: Mostly sunny, dry. High: 31, Low: 22
Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 33, Low: 24
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 38, Low: 28
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 40, Low: 22
