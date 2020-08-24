Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, lingering lake effect snow Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with lingering lake effect snow Wednesday. Highs in the mid-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, lingering lake effect snow. High: 28, Low: 5

Thursday: Sunny, cold. High: 25, Low: 2

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 30, Low: 16

Saturday: Partly cloudy, snow at night. High: 29, Low: 25

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 30, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy, light snow ending. High: 32, Low: 28

Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 11

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women fear being targeted for carjackings in Chicago
CPS tells parents to keep kids home Wednesday, CTU fight continues
Chicago man charged with stealing, selling COVID stimulus checks
Scarce appointments, even for 2nd dose, frustrate COVID vaccine seekers
Biggest storm of season dumps heavy, wet snow on Chicago
Officials: Cause of fire that killed Tony Hsieh undetermined
Wis. pharmacist accused of ruining COVID vaccine will plead guilty
Show More
IL reports 3,667 new cases, 87 deaths
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
Democrats consider witnesses to make case against Trump
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
'Mixed-ish' star excited for 'evolution of family' in 2nd season
More TOP STORIES News