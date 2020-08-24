Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, lingering lake effect snow Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with lingering lake effect snow Wednesday. Highs in the mid-20s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, lingering lake effect snow. High: 28, Low: 5
Thursday: Sunny, cold. High: 25, Low: 2
Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 30, Low: 16
Saturday: Partly cloudy, snow at night. High: 29, Low: 25
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 30, Low: 25
Monday: Mostly cloudy, light snow ending. High: 32, Low: 28
Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 11
