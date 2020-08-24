Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, possible lake flurries Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with possible lake flurries Sunday. Highs around 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries. High: 41, Low: 28

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 42, Low: 26

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. High: 44, Low: 31

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild, breezy. High: 49, Low: 29

Thursday: Plenty of sun. High: 50, Low: 36

Friday: Rain late. High: 53, Low: 43

Saturday: Rain ends early. High: 44, Low: 29


