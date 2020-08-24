Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, quiet Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, quiet Monday. Highs in the upper 30s, low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 40, Low: 30

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. High: 44, Low: 31

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild, breezy. High: 49, Low: 33

Thursday: Plenty of sun. High: 50, Low: 38

Friday: Rain late. High: 53, Low: 48

Saturday: Rain ends early. High: 50, Low: 26

Sunday: Coldest this season. High: 31, Low: 19


