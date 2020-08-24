Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, rain late Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy on Thursday with rain late in the day. Highs around 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Rain late, windy. High: 50, Low: 34

Friday: Cloudy, breezy, morning rain/snow mix. High: 54, Low: 36

Saturday: Milder with showers. High: 64, Low: 40

Sunday: Sunny and cooler, but dry. High: 53, Low: 36

Monday: Sunny and warming up. High: 63, Low: 48

Tuesday: Light showers. High: 63, Low: 48

Wednesday: Light rain early. High: 57, Low: 40

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
