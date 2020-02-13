Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with scattered storms Tuesday night. Lows around 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 85, Low: 68

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 83, Low: 70

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 71

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, isolated storms. High: 92, Low: 75

Sunday: Hot, mostly sunny, isolated storm. High: 93, Low: 76


Monday: Scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 74

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High: 85, Low: 66



