Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, showers end Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and showers end Saturday night. Lows in the upper-40s.

Sunday: Sunny with rain late. High: 72, Low: 54

Monday: Scattered showers. High: 73, Low: 58

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 75, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 66

Thursday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 82, Low: 57

Saturday: Little change. High: 83, Low: 65

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More TOP STORIES News