Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, snow at night Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy Saturday with snow at night. Highs in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, snow at night. High: 32, Low: 27

Sunday: Morning snow, mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37, Low: 26

Tuesday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 37, Low: 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 34, Low: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 32, Low: 20

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Slippery streets as storm brings ice and snow
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
City shuts down 2 NYE parties for violating COVID-19 restrictions
New Year's babies born in Chicago area
Hangover help: Advice to feel better faster
Off-duty officer shoots man during alleged attempted carjacking
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Show More
'Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical' aims to cook up first-of-its-kind fun
4th suspect in fatal attempted carjacking of Chicago firefighter arrested in PA
What's a good New Year's resolution? Here's some expert advice
Notre Dame better in Texas, but loses again in semifinals
In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
More TOP STORIES News