Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, snow at night Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy Saturday with snow at night. Highs in the low 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, snow at night. High: 32, Low: 27: Morning snow, mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 23: Mostly cloudy. High: 37, Low: 26: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 25: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 37, Low: 29: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 34, Low: 25: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 32, Low: 20