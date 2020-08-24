Weather

Chicago Weather: mostly cloudy, snow tapers off

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with snow tapering to a stop Thursday night. Lows in the single digits.

Friday: Mostly sunny, PM flurries. High: 20, Low: -2

Saturday: Some sun. High: 24, Low: 18

Sunday: PM snow. High: 32, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy, above freezing. High: 35, Low: 33

Tuesday: Partly sunny, melting. High: 40, Low: 31

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High: 39, Low: 27

Thursday: Light snow. High: 32, Low: 20

