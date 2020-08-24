Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, stray showers south Monday night

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, stray showers south Monday night. Lows in the 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Quiet, dry. High: 78, Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 76, Low: 56

Thursday: Mainly dry. High: 84, Low: 63

Friday: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 66

Saturday: Heating up. High: 90, Low: 67

Sunday: Beach weather. High: 91, Low: 68

Monday: Hot, stray storm. High: 92, Low: 71

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
