Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, stray showers south Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, stray showers south Monday night. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Quiet, dry. High: 78, Low: 58
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 76, Low: 56
Thursday: Mainly dry. High: 84, Low: 63
Friday: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 66
Saturday: Heating up. High: 90, Low: 67
Sunday: Beach weather. High: 91, Low: 68
Monday: Hot, stray storm. High: 92, Low: 71
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
