Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with a few PM showers Sunday. High in the low 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, showers late. High: 76, Low: 51: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 64, Low: 46: Showers end early. High: 65, Low: 49: Sunny, cool, chilly. High: 69, Low: 48: Sunny, chilly. High: 59, Low: 43: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 57, Low: 47: Light showers. High: 54, Low: 43