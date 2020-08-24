Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with a few PM showers Sunday. High in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Sunday: Mostly sunny, showers late. High: 76, Low: 51

Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 64, Low: 46

Tuesday: Showers end early. High: 65, Low: 49

Wednesday: Sunny, cool, chilly. High: 69, Low: 48

Thursday: Sunny, chilly. High: 59, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 57, Low: 47

Saturday: Light showers. High: 54, Low: 43


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman allegedly stabs daughter, 5, to death on West Side, grandfather says
Barrett becomes 1st Notre Dame grad, faculty member to be nominated for Supreme Court
Woman shot in head stray bullet celebrates birthday with officers who saved her
Never miss the meat on this vegan menu
Hundreds rally in Chicago demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
Dan Ryan horse improving after fears animal would need to be euthanized: officials
IL reports 2,441 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Show More
24 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Lake Michigan sees deadliest year for drownings
'We want peace': Kindergartners learn about equity, social justice at West Side school
Lettuce Entertain You plans 1st ever Chicago-area restaurant week
Charles Barkley, Shaq face backlash over Breonna Taylor comments
More TOP STORIES News