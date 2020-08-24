Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy Thursday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Thursday: Chilly. High: 56, Low: 41

Friday: Mostly sunny, quiet, cool. High: 59, Low: 37

Saturday: Mostly sunny, patchy frost. High: 56, Low: 42

Sunday: Light rain to the south. High: 57, Low: 38

Monday: Sunny with lake breeze. High: 58, Low: 37

Tuesday: Still chilly. High: 60, Low: 38

Wednesday: Sunny, milder. High: 65, Low: 42

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ravinia releases full 2021 schedule
Trillions of cicadas emerging from 15 states 'within days'
Gov. Pritzker to give IL reopening update
Resisting arrest charge dropped against man with Adam Toledo
CPD warrants disproportionately target people of color: report
AAA, IBA team up to prevent roadside tragedy
Summer festivals, concerts, events returning to Chicago
Show More
Don't miss tolls after IL Tollway goes cashless
US friends sentenced to life in prison in killing of Italian police officer
IRS says letter from White House outlining stimulus payments not a scam
Husband of missing Colorado woman charged with murder
Sheriff: Army trainee hijacks SC school bus with gun; 18 kids, driver safe
More TOP STORIES News