Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and warm Monday with a few stray showers Monday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Few showers. High: 75, Low: 54

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 79, Low: 57

Wednesday: Rain at night. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 67, Low: 49

Friday: More showers. High: 63, Low: 46

Saturday: Few showers. High: 57, Low: 49

Sunday: Mainly dry. High: 62, Low: 44

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
