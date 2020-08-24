Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and warm Monday with a few stray showers Monday. Highs in the mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Few showers. High: 75, Low: 54: Isolated storms. High: 79, Low: 57: Rain at night. High: 78, Low: 58: Showers and storms. High: 67, Low: 49More showers. High: 63, Low: 46: Few showers. High: 57, Low: 49: Mainly dry. High: 62, Low: 44