Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy with sprinkles possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy with sprinkles possible Wednesday night. Lows in the mid- to upper-40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and turning colder. High: 55, Low: 36

Friday: Mostly sunny, some sprinkles. High: 58, Low: 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, brief showers. High: 62, Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rainy at times. High: 50, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rainy. High: 57, Low: 43


Tuesday: Scattered showers. High: 58, Low: 47

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 65, Low: 48


