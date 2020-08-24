Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy with flurries Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with flurries Saturday. Highs in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 34, Low: 26: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 32, Low: 22: Some sun. High: 31, Low: 23: Cloudy. High: 34, Low: 24: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 38, Low: 29: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow late. High: 40, Low: 26: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 29, Low: 19