Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny and tranquil Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and tranquil Thursday. Highs near 40.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Thursday: Chilly start, sunny. High: 40, Low: 21

Friday: Sunny, still dry, mild. High: 42, Low: 33

Saturday: Rain/mix early, then very mild. High: 50, Low: 33

Sunday: Cloudier, still mild. High: 47, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 40, Low: 22

Tuesday: Mild, cloudy. High: 44, Low: 29

Wednesday: Sunny, still mild. High: 48, Low: 30

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL expands 1B vaccine eligibility, but Chicago area not moving forward with expansion yet
Elgin man convicted in toddler's 1997 murder to be released from prison early
Illinois unemployment scam reports top 1M, state says
Arlington Park closing? Redevelopment ideas include Bears stadium: report
'Dibs' objects to be removed starting Tuesday
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Parole bid for man convicted of killing CPD officer no longer opposed by Foxx
Show More
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
Rep. Marie Newman plants transgender flag outside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office
Britney Spears' father's attorney speaks exclusively to 'GMA'
Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar sworn in as new Madigan replacement
Up to 50 Victoria's Secret stores closing
More TOP STORIES News