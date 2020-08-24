Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy & milder Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, breezy & milder Monday. Highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Very warm. High: 54, Low: 44

Tuesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 65, Low: 50

Wednesday: Showers around. High: 63, Low: 53

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 58, Low: 34

Friday: Cooler temperatures. High: 49, Low: 29

Saturday: Drye. High: 48, Low: 30

Sunday: Cold by lake. High: 39, Low: 26

