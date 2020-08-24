Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny but breezy and chilly Tuesday. Highs around 40.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. High: 41, Low: 34

Wednesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 52, Low: 36

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 48, Low: 38

Friday: PM rain. High: 52, Low: 40

Saturday: Rain turning to snow. High: 42, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, snow early. High: 37, Low: 26

Monday: Cloudy, cold and blustery. High: 36, Low: 25



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police release video in murder of retired Chicago firefighter
Top Chicago mob boss escaped secret fed case, outlived Outfit wars, but lost fight with COVID
Alderman caught allowing indoor dining at Ann Sather restaurant
Feds passed up chance to buy more Pfizer vaccine doses
3 injured in Englewood house fire
Chicago Auto Show 2021 postponed due to COVID-19
These 2 holiday shopping scams target record number of online shoppers
Show More
Chuck Yeager, test pilot who broke sound barrier, dies at 97
COVID strains mental health infrastructure, leaving patients vulnerable
Kim Foxx trades barbs with Chicago police union after swearing in for 2nd term
4th teen dies after car crashes into semi in suburban Berkeley
Biden expected to nominate 1st Black defense secretary
More TOP STORIES News