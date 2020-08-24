Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday, but temperatures start to drop. Highs in the mid-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and turning colder. High: 55, Low: 36

Friday: Mostly sunny, some sprinkles. High: 58, Low: 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, brief showers. High: 62, Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rainy at times. High: 50, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rainy. High: 57, Low: 43

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High: 58, Low: 47

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 65, Low: 48


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UChicago Booth School classes go remote after COVID-19 exposure
Man killed in East Garfield Park hit-and-run: CPD
IL officials release holiday safety guidelines as state reports 2,862 new cases
IL FOID card applications, background checks show boom year
FBI warns of fake census websites
Long lines, issues reported as early voting sites expand to all 50 wards in Chicago
Charges pending against suspect after pregnant mother slain on South Side
Show More
Send a WWII veteran a card for her 100th birthday
United says some job cuts will be permanent, lost $2.4B in 3rd financial quarter
Maywood leaders consider water shut off moratorium as hundreds get warning notices
Man killed in I-57 crash in Oak Forest ID'd; 1 charged with DUI
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
More TOP STORIES News