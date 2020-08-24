Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, breezy Monday. Highs in the mid-40s, low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Sprinkles north: 50, Low: 29

Tuesday: Cold day. High: 41, Low: 26

Wednesday: Not as chilly. High: 49, Low: 41

Thursday: Breezy, well above normal. High: 62, Low: 47

Friday: More clouds. High: 60, Low: 44

Saturday: Rain returns. High: 47, Low: 42

Sunday: Wet. High: 51, Low: 34



