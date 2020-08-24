Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and breezy Saturday. Highs in high-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Saturday: Breezy. High: 57, Low: 34

Sunday: Windy, gusts. High: 40 Low: 28

Monday: Still sunny. High: 50, Low: 37

Tuesday: Warming up. High: 61, Low: 47

Wednesday: Very nice. High: 65, Low: 50

Thursday: Warm. High: 67, Low: 51

Friday: Dry and warm. High: 68, Low: 52



