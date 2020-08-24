Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday. Highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Lots of sun. High: 45, Low: 30

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 43, Low: 29

Saturday: Partly cloudy and still dry. High: 41, Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 39, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly sunny, slightly colder. High: 37, Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, still dry. High: 42, Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 46, Low: 32


