Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and breezy Tuesday. Highs in the upper 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, cooler. High: 56, Low: 39: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 49, Low: 38: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 53, Low: 37Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 58, Low: 40: A few showers. High: 56, Low: 42: A few showers. High: 55, Low: 40: Sunny and quiet. High: 59, Low: 37