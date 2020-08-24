Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy Tuesday

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and breezy Tuesday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High: 56, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 49, Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 53, Low: 37

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 58, Low: 40

Saturday: A few showers. High: 56, Low: 42

Sunday: A few showers. High: 55, Low: 40

Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 59, Low: 37

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
