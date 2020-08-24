Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, brief showers Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly, mostly sunny with brief showers Friday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny, brief showers. High: 56, Low: 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 64, Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rainy at times. High: 50, Low: 42

Monday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 55, Low: 44

Tuesday: Rainy. High: 58, Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. High: 63, Low: 55

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, more rain. High: 60, Low: 41


