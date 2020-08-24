Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, but cold for the last day of 2020. Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 31, Low: 22

Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow, ice and rain. High: 37, Low: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 38, Low: 27

Sunday: Sunny and nice. High: 34, Low: 25

Monday: Sunny. High: 38, Low: 29

Tuesday: Sunny, above average temps. High: 39, Low: 30

Wednesday: Rain. High: 40, Low: 32

