Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, but cold for the last day of 2020. Highs in the low 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 31, Low: 22: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow, ice and rain. High: 37, Low: 31: Mostly cloudy. High: 38, Low: 27: Sunny and nice. High: 34, Low: 25: Sunny. High: 38, Low: 29: Sunny, above average temps. High: 39, Low: 30: Rain. High: 40, Low: 32