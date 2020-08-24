Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, few lake sprinkles Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, few lake sprinkles Monday. Highs in the mid 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos

Slightly cloudy with warmer temperatures Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s.



Monday: Lake sprinkles. High: 74, Low: 57

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 78, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 83, Low: 67

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chance of rain. High: 72, Low: 57

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 63, Low: 50

Saturday: Still dry. High: 62, Low: 48

Sunday: Sunny, milder. High: 71, Low: 52


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
44 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Foxx faces criticism over deadly Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing
Orland Park Sky Zone cited after hosting 'lock-in': village officials
More restaurants, bars face closures due to COVID-19 economic impact
TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid
High school athletes, parents hold rally to demand return of fall sports
Bears fans celebrate new season with win against Lions
Show More
Cubs' Mills no-hits Brewers for baseball's 2nd no-hitter
IL reports 1,462 new COVID-19 cases
Vinyl outsells CDs for the first time since the 1980s
Nintendo is bringing back a super-retro handheld from the 1980s
Lock of President Lincoln's hair sells for more than $81K
More TOP STORIES News