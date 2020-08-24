Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, low humidity Monday

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny with low humidity Monday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: 90s by lake. High: 82, Low: 59

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 79, Low: 55

Thursday: Sunny but heating up again. High: 88, Low: 69

Friday: Isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 68

Saturday Less humid. High: 83, Low: 59

Sunday: Still dry. High: 77, Low: 63

