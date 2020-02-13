Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, pleasant Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, pleasant Wednesday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 77, Low: 59

Thursday: Sunny, very nice. High: 81, Low: 61

Friday: Another great day. High: 84, Low: 62

Saturday:Sunny, dry. High: 88, Low: 70

Sunday: A few showers and storms. High: 87, Low: 72

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 92, Low: 69

Tuesday: Not as hot. High: 85, Low: 68


