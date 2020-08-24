Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, PM lake breeze Easter Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, PM lake breeze Sunday. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Sunny, mild, 60s by the lake. High: 72, Low: 62

Monday: Few showers. High: 70, Low: 54

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 74, Low: 55

Wednesday: Rain at night. High: 76, Low: 56

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 67, Low: 48

Friday: More showers. High: 60, Low: 46

Saturday: Few showers. High: 63, Low: 47

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
