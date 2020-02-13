Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, stray shower Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and warm with a stray shower Wednesday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 85, Low: 68

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 83, Low: 70

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 71

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, isolated storms. High: 92, Low: 75

Sunday: Hot, mostly sunny, isolated storm. High: 93, Low: 76

Monday: Scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 74

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High: 85, Low: 66



