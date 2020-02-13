Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, warm Friday. Highs in low-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Another great day. High: 84, Low: 65

Saturday:Sunny, dry. High: 88, Low: 72

Sunday: A few showers and storms. High: 92, Low: 74

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 90, Low: 68

Tuesday: Not as hot. High: 90, Low: 68

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 86, Low: 70

Thursday: Warm. High: 87, Low: 71



