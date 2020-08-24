Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 79, Low: 58

Friday: Sunny, very nice. High: 81, Low: 63

Saturday: Warm, sunny, with rain late. High: 83, Low: 59

Sunday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 74, Low: 56

Monday: Breezy, rainy. High: 69, Low: 52

Tuesday: Windy, rainy. High: 62, Low: 52


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after Waukegan attempted home invasion
Porch collapses in Wicker Park
Illinois National Guard on standby for Breonna Taylor announcement
Women say large sums of money disappeared from online bank accounts
20 neglected dogs found at south suburban home
Brother of IL's 1st COVID-19 victim reflects on loss as national death toll hits 200K
Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president
Show More
Students help teen who lost legs in crash go to homecoming
Pritzker announces recreational marijuana dispensary application changes
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Dreadhead Cowboy charged after Dan Ryan horse ride, ISP says
Suburban doctor charged with sexually assaulting former co-worker in Oak Brook
More TOP STORIES News