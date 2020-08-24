Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and warm Thursday, but cooler by the lake. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Cooler by the lake. High: 86, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, heating up. High: 90, Low: 68

Saturday: Hot and dry. High: 92, Low: 71

Sunday: Beach weather. High: 93, Low: 72

Monday: Hot, more humid. High: 90, Low: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 89, Low: 69

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
