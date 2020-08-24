Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer, PM showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and warmer, chances for some brief showers in the afternoon and evening as well Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer with a brief PM shower. High: 83, Low: 62

Thursday: Sunny, breezy, much cooler. High: 67, Low: 53

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool, with a lake breeze. High: 62, Low: 45

Saturday: Lots of sun. High: 64, Low: 47

Sunday: Sunny, still dy. High: 68, Low: 48

Monday: Sunny, mild. High: 72, Low: 55

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 78, Low: 61


