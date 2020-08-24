Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny Wednesday, cooler lakeside. Highs near 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 60, Low: 44

Thursday: Chilly with showers. High: 56, Low: 41

Friday: Mostly sunny, quiet, cool. High: 61, Low: 38

Saturday: Increasingly clouds. High: 58, Low: 38

Sunday: Rain to the south. High: 58, Low: 38

Monday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 39

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, still dry. High: 63, Low: 45

