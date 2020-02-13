Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny with brief showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny with brief showers Wednesday, highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, brief showers. High: 86, Low: 69

Thursday: Sunny and mild. High: 82, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a few storms late. High: 83, Low: 64

Monday: Morning showers. High: 79, Low: 62

Tuesday: Dry. pleasant. High: 80, Low: 61


