Chicago Weather: O'Hare, Midway airports getting back to normal after mid-April snow storm leads to flight cancellations

The fallout from Sunday's spring snow is still being felt at Chicago's airports Monday morning.

On Sunday, more than 1,000 flights were canceled at O'Hare. Midway had more than 160 flights were canceled.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, there were 189 flight cancellations at O'Hare and four at Midway.

Even after re-booking, some travelers were still frustrated trying to figure out what they were going to do.

More than eight inches of snow fell on parts of the Chicago area Sunday. Woodstock received 8.5 inches of snow and 5.4 inches of snow fell at O'Hare.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: Historic mid-April snow storm dumps up to 7 inches, cancels 1,000 flights

It was a rough go for drivers and residents Sunday. The wintry weather mix created slick and sometimes hazardous driving conditions and some people veered off the road and got stuck in the snow.

Monday morning, the snow had mostly melted off the roadways, but on and off ramps may still be slick.

The sun will be shining on Monday, with highs in the 40s.
