Chicago Weather: Overcast, cold Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast and cold Sunday night with areas of dense fog. Lows in the upper teens.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy. High: 35, Low: 26: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 20: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 37, Low: 27: Mostly cloudy, another wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 30: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 36, Low: 28: A little colder. High: 33, Low: 26: Mild. High: 34, Low: 28