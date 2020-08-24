Weather

Chicago Weather: Overcast, cold Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast and cold Sunday night with areas of dense fog. Lows in the upper teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35, Low: 26

Tuesday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 37, Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, another wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 36, Low: 28

Saturday: A little colder. High: 33, Low: 26

Sunday: Mild. High: 34, Low: 28

